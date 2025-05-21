PWD to pursue heritage status for Kuttalam Palace after Madras HC affirms Kerala’s ownership

The family had argued that the palace belonged to them, and wanted cancellation of the title deed issued by the TN government in Kerala’s name. The RDO rejected the family’s plea after which it moved the HC.

Advocate General (AG) Gopalakrishna Kurup, who appeared for Kerala, said although the family could file an appeal, the verdict clarifying ownership could set a precedent for similar disputes involving former royal properties.

“There are documents showing which properties the Travancore royal family was entitled to retain. Kuttalam Palace was not among them. Even the records of property transfers between royal families have no reference to the palace. In the 1991 will of Chithira Thirunal, the last ruling Maharaja of Travancore, Kuttalam Palace was not named as part of his estate. The court concluded the palace is not private property,” he said.

The covenant signed during the transition to democracy required the royal family to retain only certain properties, with the rest going to the state. The assets taken by the family did not include the palace.

The court also found that the family’s documents lacked clear or accurate details about the palace. It noted that the patta was issued in the name of the palace’s caretaker who was appointed by the government. So, the family could not claim any right over it.