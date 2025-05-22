Discourse on Operation Sindoor missed non-contact warfare concept, says Gurumurthy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entire discourse on Operation Sindoor in the country, including the media, missed out on its key concept of non-contact warfare, said S Gurumurthy, chairman of Vivekananda International Foundation, a strategic think-tank.

The transformation of the defence infrastructure to the non-contact war model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be credited for the success of Operation Sindoor, he said, while delivering a talk on “Operation Sindoor: Paradigm shift from candle light to BrahMos” at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The non-contact warfare turned out to be advantageous for India as it did not require ground forces, he said, adding that the Pakistan Defence website in 2020 had described this warfare.

“It described the induction of long range missiles, high precision smart weapons, unmanned systems, robots and satellites primarily driven by technology and aimed at achieving a quick, decisive victory by remote delivery of destructive kinetic energy as ‘non-contact warfare,” he said.