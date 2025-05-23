Arividam Playscape to give a major facelift for Kerala Jawahar Bal Bhavan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Jawahar Bal Bhavan in the state capital is all set for a major transformation with the launch of ‘Arividam Playscape’ – an innovative project that aims to enhance and enrich the child-friendly public space. Designed as a dynamic playscape exclusively for children, the initiative has been taken up as part of the Urban Rejuvenation and Beautification Scheme for Thiruvananthapuram – a scheme conceived in 2023. The plan is to implement and throw open the renovated campus by December-end.

The project implemented by the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) is funded by KIIFB. ‘Arividam Playscape’ aims to breathe a new lease of life into the underutilised open space of the Jawahar Bal Bhavan campus at Vellayambalam.

The project is designed in such a way that the new makeover will offer a more immersive experience for the children. KIIFB has already approved the detailed project report and has sanctioned Rs 4.8 crore for the project.

MLA V K Prasanth, who played a crucial role in conceiving the project, said that no major development was done in the Bal Bhavan for years.

“The city lacks child-friendly spaces and this is going to bridge that gap. Summer vacation camp is the only main activity happening on the campus and once the project is implemented, it is going to be a more vibrant space where children would want to spend more time,” he said. Every year nearly 2,000 children belonging to several age groups attend the two-month-long summer vacation class at Jawahar Bal Bhavan.

Knowledge Vault – a state-of-the-art digital learning hub would be set up on the campus. The interactive space which will feature content relating to history, literature, environmental science, is expected to make learning more fun. One of the other major features is the revitalisation of the historic Sea Hawk aircraft displayed on the premises.

An official of TRIDA said that it is a piece of relic that is part of history. “The area surrounding the Sea Hawk is underutilised and that area will be developed. The new generation is unaware of its relevance, and this is the only aircraft with an engine put on display in the country,” the official said.

MLA Prasanth said that the roof of the Sea Hawk is in a poor state and efforts will be taken to get permission from the Indian Navy and Government of India to maintain the aircraft and fix the roof.