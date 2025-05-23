Heavy rain likely across Kerala from May 24, says IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in rainfall intensity across the state starting Friday, with heavy to very heavy showers expected between May 24 and May 28. A yellow alert has been issued for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on May 24. From Saturday onwards, orange alerts will be in place for several northern districts as rain is expected to intensify.

In a special bulletin, the IMD said that conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala within the next 2-3 days.

A low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan-Goa coasts and is likely to move northward, intensifying into a depression over the next 36 hours.

Another low-pressure system is expected to form over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27. Strong westerly and northwesterly winds are expected to prevail over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region during the next seven days.

Orange alert

May 24 - Kannur, Kasaragod

May 25 - Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 26 - Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert

May 23 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 24 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 25 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

May 26 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki