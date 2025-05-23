Pageant for tribal women gives Idukki’s Sudhalakshmi the wings to dream again

IDUKKI: The Muthuvan tribal community has for generations been dominated by males, with its women even discouraged from entering the public sphere. In many settlements, women continue to stay in seclusion huts (valaymapura) during menstruation and dash off into the jungle on a chance meeting with strangers.

However, in the remote tribal settlement of Kulachivayal, in Idukki’s Kanthalloor panchayat, there is a woman who flies in the face of deep-rooted traditions: Sudhalakshmi. The 29-year-old is the only candidate from the tribal community in Idukki to participate in the ‘Miss Kerala Forest Goddess’ fashion and fitness competition, being organised by the Kochi-based Aurora Film Company.

Being born into a tradition-bound patriarchal tribal community, where women appearing in public places is considered taboo, it was through strenuous effort and hardship that Sudhalakshmi got selected to the event. “Other tribal women from Muthuvan and Hill Pulaya communities settled in the Kanthalloor and Marayur areas had information of the event. But being unable to beak free of community rules, none of them applied,” Sudhalakshmi tells TNIE.

Most women in her community are educated up to class 10. “Pursuing further studies is a real struggle because of the stigma attached to it, which is compounded by unequal gender norms,” says Sudhalakshmi. Her parents however, supported her dream of a higher education. After the auxiliary nursing midwifery (ANM) course from a private college in Adimali, Sudhalakshmi went on to complete her diploma in medical laboratory technology (DMLT) from Tamil Nadu.

Job offers followed, but from distant locations. Sudha couldn’t bear to move away from her parents, who suffer from lifestyle diseases, and took a job with a private hospital in nearby Marayur, which paid her Rs 2,000 a month. But, following an accident, six months into the new job, she called it quits.