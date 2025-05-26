BJP targets wins in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kollam local body polls with new strategy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Determined to make an impact in the local body polls later this year, the state BJP, under a new leadership, is gearing up with major strategies and organisational rework.

Going by initial plans, the party will target victory in three city corporations: Thiruvananthappuram, Thrissur and Kollam. Sensing winning possibilities in certain strategically crucial pockets, it will try to capture seats that are currently with the UDF, by concentrating on Congress, NSS and Christian strongholds.

With less than a year remaining for the state assembly election, the BJP wants to make its presence felt in the local body polls. The party is in the process of finalising an elaborate strategic framework for panchayats. Retaining existing seats would be priority. The saffron party also wants to make its presence felt--either by winning seats or playing a crucial role--in regions where it’s organisationally strong.

The BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) now controls two municipalities--Palakkad and Pandalam--in addition to 19 grama panchayats in the state. Currently, the front has close to 1,600 ward members across the state -- which it would want to increase, too.

Contrary to its normal pattern, the party has come up with a new organisational mechanism for the panchayat elections, a senior leader said. State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is very much part of the micro-level planning. The party has formulated five-member core teams in each ward to prepare for the election.