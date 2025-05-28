Drones to sow seeds in Thiruvarppu paddy fields in ‘puncha’ season

KOTTAYAM: Taking a cue from the success of using drone technology in sowing seeds in paddy fields last year, the Thiruvarppu grama panchayat is set to expand the use of drones to more areas in the upcoming ‘puncha’ season of cultivation later this year.
In the previous year, drones were employed to sow seeds in Pudukkattanpath paddy polders as part of a trial initiative. Following the positive results of this experiment, a decision was taken to broaden the application of drone-assisted sowing on a larger scale.
According to officials, drones will be used for sowing seeds in around 170 hectares in Thiruvarppu panchayat. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has allocated `25 lakh for the project. Notably, seeds will be sown in the Morkad paddy field located in Chengalam village, which spans around 70 hectares. Additionally, three paddy fields totalling 100 hectares in the 14th ward have been selected for similar drone-assisted sowing efforts.
These fields are primarily used for ‘puncha’ cultivation. Traditionally, sowing seeds in one acre of land requires about 50 kg of seeds. However, with the use of drones, only 35 kg of seeds will be necessary, as noted by Thiruvarppu grama panchayat agriculture officer Naziya Sathar. This method not only conserves seed but also minimises soil disturbance, which can lead to increased soil acidity.
By leveraging drone technology, farmers can achieve better yields while streamlining the sowing process. The initiative is part of the Climate Smart Village project, spearheaded by agriculture department’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Thiruvarppu panchayat president O S Aneesh Kumar said that the goal is the comprehensive development of the agricultural sector using innovative technologies in a climate-friendly manner.
Given that these areas are vulnerable to flooding, farming practices will be adapted accordingly. Furthermore, new projects in animal husbandry and fish farming are being planned. Naziya added that the goal is to make farming more profitable by introducing innovative technologies to farmers.