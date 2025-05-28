One dead, widespread damage as rain batters state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc across the state on Tuesday, claiming one life and causing widespread destruction. A 16-year-old boy in Thiroorangadi, Malappuram, died after accidentally coming in contact with a snapped live wire. Train services, including the Vande Bharat Express, were disrupted due to trees falling on the tracks.

In Kozhikode, the Kakkayam power house sustained significant damage when a landslide dislodged a massive boulder that crashed into the facility. Over the past four days, the state recorded an average rainfall of 243.6 mm, with Kannur and Kozhikode receiving the highest amounts—387 mm and 381 mm, respectively.

The rains caused substantial damage to homes. Ernakulam reported 81 houses completely destroyed, followed by 42 in Palakkad, 25 in Idukki, and 10 in Alappuzha. Wayanad district reported an estimated loss of `21.99 crore, with banana plantations suffering the most, resulting in the loss of about 3.5 lakh saplings. In Kollam, crop damage has been pegged at `12.31 lakh so far.

Traffic movement on National Highway 85 was disrupted after a mudslide damaged the stretch at Karadippara. Authorities have banned traffic between Iruttukanam and 2nd Mile via the Kallar-Vattiyar route until further notice. Vehicles from Kochi heading to Munnar must take a diversion through Anachal, while those from Munnar to Kochi should reroute via Anachal-Iruttukanam.

In Thiruvananthapuram, massive rocks fell onto roads at Kallara, and a large tree collapsed at Kalloopara in Vithura, blocking traffic. The Suryakanthi bridge in Chettachal and Ponnamchundu bridge in Chellanchy have been submerged. Severe coastal erosion was reported from Anchuthengu.

A total of 71 families—comprising 84 men, 99 women, and 57 children—have been shifted to 14 relief camps set up by the revenue department.

District collectors of Wayanad and Kozhikode declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including tuition centres, madrasas, and anganwadis, on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for Kozhikode and Wayanad, and orange alerts for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Wednesday. Rain or thundershowers are likely in many places across the state until June 2, with thunderstorms and lightning expected at isolated locations until May 29.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until May 31, and a high wave alert has been issued along the coast for Wednesday. Malakkappara in Thrissur recorded extreme rainfall of 312 mm in 24 hours on Tuesday.