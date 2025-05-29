Micro-brand Coromandel Watch Co. crafts heritage art pieces for the wrist

For most, a watch is a stylish accessory—an extension of personal style. But for horology enthusiasts, it represents far more than that; it’s a celebration of craftsmanship and, often, a lifelong obsession.
This tight-knit group not only admires timepieces but anticipates their releases, idolises iconic models, and sometimes saves for years to acquire a coveted reference.
They also keep an eye on upcoming brands—those that stay true to quality and craft timepieces that feel like wearable art. Because in this community, value isn’t defined solely by luxury or price but by precision, heritage, and innovation. When these elements align, particularly at an accessible price point, it becomes a moment of quiet triumph for the collector.
Enter The Coromandel Watch Company, a fresh name emerging not from the Swiss Alps but from the misty hills of the Nilgiris. With editions like Tanjore, Marina, and Blue Mountain, Coromandel is crafting a new chapter for Indian watchmaking by connecting to the roots of Indian culture and focusing primarily on mechanical watches—one tick at a time.
Founded around eight months ago by watch enthusiast Shibin V S and his long-time friend Amit Sudevan, Coromandel, based in Nilgiris, was created with the intent to make quality timepieces more inclusive. The brand’s logo highlights waves, which also represent the letter ‘C.’
“We envision becoming one of the top Indian micro-brands that provide high-quality, value-for-money watches,” says Shibin, whose roots trace back to Palakkad. Recently, the brand opened a facility in Palakkad where the assembly of watch parts primarily takes place.
“In India, there aren’t many options for manufacturing a watch. So we import materials from various countries, and only the assembly is done in Palakkad. This is because Kerala has a good pool of craftsmen who can assemble watches,” says Shibin.
Beginning
In 2022, Shibin left his corporate job in the city and returned to the hills. Once back, with no job in hand, he came across a few watches lying in his cupboard.
“Those 27 timepieces—which included models from popular brands like HMT, Seiko, Citizen, Casio and Tissot—were my only assets at the time. It was then that I realised I had unknowingly become a watch enthusiast. My passion had been quietly growing all along,” he says.
Teaming up with Amit, they created a community on social media called “The Watch Project” and began posting some of their collections. To their surprise, engagement surged quickly, making it difficult for them to keep up with the growing demand.
“This was the turning point. Being in the watch community made me realise a glaring gap in the Indian market—there was a void when it came to quality mechanical watches priced under Rs 10,000. As enthusiasts, we don’t just care about looks; we care about build quality, materials, and features. Unfortunately, the budget segment in India lacked this,” says Shibin.
From there, the duo researched the international market and concluded that it was feasible to offer quality watches with great specifications within a budget.
Collections
So far, under the Coromandel label, the brand has released Tanjore, Marina Edition, Blue Mountain, and Samudra. The Marina 2.0 Edition pays tribute to Marina Beach and its connection to the city of Chennai. This diver ’s-inspired watch has a 100m water resistance, a case thickness of 13mm.
The FKM rubber strap holds the see-through case back covered by mineral glass. It features a sapphire crystal on the dial and a 40mm case, along with an actionable bezel. The heart of the watch is the automatic SEIKO NH35 movement.
The Tanjore Edition pays homage to the rich heritage and artistry of Thanjavur. The dial is inspired by Tanjore paintings, where red and blue take prominence, making this 39mm case tool watch stand out.
“We plan to launch a new Tanjore Edition V2, adding our unique design elements, especially the dial that features the Brihadeeswara Temple tomb in silver coating and English numerals. The red will continue, and we are introducing a purple colour,” adds Shibin.
The Blue Mountain Edition is a tribute to the Nilgiri Mountain Railways, the last remaining steam-powered railways in the world. The etched case back bears the the image of NMR, hinting at the essence the watch carries. It features a horseback leather strap that develops a unique patina over time, lending it a vintage charm. It’s powered by the Miyota quartz movement.
“It’s a quartz watch. The design is inspired by the brand Heuer. For now, we don’t have a specific target audience; ours spans generations. We’ve seen teenagers wearing our pieces as well as people in their 70s. Interestingly, with the Blue Mountain, those who belong to the 60s and 70s batches of The Lawrence School in Ooty find nostalgic connections to their memorable times,” shares Shibin.
The latest edition, Samudhra, is scheduled to be launched on June 2 and pays tribute to the “eternal rhythm of the sea.”
It draws inspiration from the interplay of sunlight and water, featuring a sunburst blue dial that captures this essence. They also plan to introduce Kerala-style designs in the future.
Limitations and aspirations
As a microbrand, Coromandel is aware of its limitations, particularly the high cost of in-house R&D.
“Creating completely original designs is a challenge. But our team works meticulously to reinterpret existing ideas in a way that feels fresh and authentic, never a replica,” says Shibin.
All Coromandel watches feature sapphire crystal, offering high scratch resistance and durability. Looking ahead, the brand’s aspiration is clear. “When someone sees one of our watches, we want them to immediately recognise it as a Coromandel. Our goal is to develop a design language that stands out,” says Shibin.