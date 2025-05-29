Micro-brand Coromandel Watch Co. crafts heritage art pieces for the wrist

For most, a watch is a stylish accessory—an extension of personal style. But for horology enthusiasts, it represents far more than that; it’s a celebration of craftsmanship and, often, a lifelong obsession.

This tight-knit group not only admires timepieces but anticipates their releases, idolises iconic models, and sometimes saves for years to acquire a coveted reference.

They also keep an eye on upcoming brands—those that stay true to quality and craft timepieces that feel like wearable art. Because in this community, value isn’t defined solely by luxury or price but by precision, heritage, and innovation. When these elements align, particularly at an accessible price point, it becomes a moment of quiet triumph for the collector.

Enter The Coromandel Watch Company, a fresh name emerging not from the Swiss Alps but from the misty hills of the Nilgiris. With editions like Tanjore, Marina, and Blue Mountain, Coromandel is crafting a new chapter for Indian watchmaking by connecting to the roots of Indian culture and focusing primarily on mechanical watches—one tick at a time.

Founded around eight months ago by watch enthusiast Shibin V S and his long-time friend Amit Sudevan, Coromandel, based in Nilgiris, was created with the intent to make quality timepieces more inclusive. The brand’s logo highlights waves, which also represent the letter ‘C.’

“We envision becoming one of the top Indian micro-brands that provide high-quality, value-for-money watches,” says Shibin, whose roots trace back to Palakkad. Recently, the brand opened a facility in Palakkad where the assembly of watch parts primarily takes place.

“In India, there aren’t many options for manufacturing a watch. So we import materials from various countries, and only the assembly is done in Palakkad. This is because Kerala has a good pool of craftsmen who can assemble watches,” says Shibin.