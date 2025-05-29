Monsoon havoc claims another life in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state continued to witness damage and loss of lives as heavy rain claimed one more life on Wednesday. Elizabeth, 55, of Vandanmedu was killed when an uprooted tree collapsed on her while she was working in a cardamom plantation. Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Idukki, Kannur and Ernakulam.

IMD officials said the intensity of rainfall is likely to pick up from Thursday. It has declared red alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod; orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, on Thursday. Rain or thundershower are likely to occur at most places in the state till June 3.

Kannur district has recorded the highest rainfall in the state, according to data from the Meteorological Department. The Kannur district collector has declared holiday for all educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres and special classes on Thursday.

With IMD issuing red alert for two more days, Idukki district is on high alert. Traffic ban along the Gap road and national highway 85 on Kallar-Vattiyar stretch will continue. The collector has banned night traffic through the

Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH from Neriyamangalam to Valara till May 30. Directives have been issued to stop MGNREGA works, plantation works and other non-emergency outdoor jobs till May 30. Holiday has been declared for schools including professional colleges and anganwadis on Thursday. Holiday will not be applicable for residential schools.

Heavy monsoon continued to cause destruction in Palakkad with 17 more houses damaged in the district. With this, the total number of houses damaged in the district due to monsoon-related incidents has risen to 131. In Ernakulam district, 123 houses were destroyed due to heavy rains. As many as 360 relief camps have been opened in several parts of the district to relocate people in case of emergency. Holiday has been declared for educational institutions on Thursday.