104 schools in Kerala flagged as drug hotspots

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only a couple of days left for school reopening, the excise department has identified 104 schools in the state as drug hotspots and initiated measures to counter the influence of intoxicants among students.

The department flagged the schools as drug hotspots after it was found that substance abuse among students were prevalent in these institutions. Among the list are government, aided and private schools in the high school and higher secondary categories.

Thiruvananthapuram topped the list, with 43 schools from the district featured in it, followed by Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts, which have an unspecified number of schools in the list, said a source with the excise department.

The hotspot schools will be placed under excise surveillance, and the assistance of police will be sought, if required.

Confirming the existence of such a list, multiple sources said the state government has instructed the excise department to take specific measures to free the students hooked to intoxicants from the clutches of drug rackets.

“The department has been directed to take action on its own and also in coordination with other departments, such as police, to purge the elements that lure school students,” said a senior excise officer.

Sources said the inputs they received suggested that certain shops operating near these schools supplied drugs to students. This information was passed on to the state government, which instructed to revoke the licences of the shops engaged in peddling of drugs and other intoxicants.