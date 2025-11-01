Kerala’s highest civilian honour for historian Raghava Warrier

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Historian M R Raghava Warrier has been chosen for the Kerala Jyothi award, the highest civilian award given by the state government, for his contributions in the education sector.

The state government on Friday announced the Kerala Awards, modelled after the Padma Awards.

P B Aneesh (for contributions in the agriculture sector) and artist Rajashree Warrier (for contributions in the cultural sector) were selected for the Kerala Prabha awards, the second highest honour.

The Kerala Sree Awards will be given to five people. Veteran media personality Sasi Kumar (media), TKM Trust chairman Shahal Hassan Musaliar (education), M K Vimal Govind (startup), disability advocate Jilumol Mariet Thomas and Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), the first Indian to complete a solo non-stop circumnavigation of the globe have been chosen for the award.

Instituted in 2021, the Kerala Awards are announced every year on the eve of Kerala Piravi day.