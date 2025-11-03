Delays, shortage of specialists pull patients away from Kerala's govt hospitals

KOLLAM: For five years, 56-year-old Krishna S (name changed) from Wayanad has been battling a kidney ailment. Her treatment began at the Kozhikode medical college hospital in 2020 and continued smoothly for three years. But when the nephrologist treating her was transferred to Kottayam, her treatment was disrupted.

“With no nephrologist available in Wayanad, I had no choice but to follow my doctor to his private clinic in Kozhikode. He visits once a week and I travel over two hours for every session, which costs around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000,” Krishna said.

Similar is the case with Kollam resident George Kunjumon, 75, who developed a lump at the back of his neck. His surgery was postponed multiple times at the district hospital due to staff shortage, he said.

“The doctors advised surgery to remove the lump, but it was postponed several times because of a shortage of staff. I later went to a private hospital but couldn’t afford the cost. Now I have decided to live with the condition as long as my health allows,” George said.

The experiences of Krishna and George highlight a troubling trend — while Kerala’s government hospitals are witnessing record outpatient (OP) numbers, their wards are growing emptier. Both had initially chosen government hospitals for treatment but later abandoned them because of delays and a lack of specialists.

In 2023-24, outpatient visits under the department of health services (DHS) touched a record 11.2 crore, even as inpatient (IP) admissions continued to fall. Only 7.56 lakh patients were admitted to DHS facilities last year, compared to 8.92 lakh in 2022-23 and 15 lakh in 2019-20. Surgical procedures show a similar slide.