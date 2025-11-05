SIR kicks off in Kerala; focus on elderly on day 1

Kerala

Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar and other poll officers presenting the enumeration form to veteran actor Madhu at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday Photo | Express
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The distribution of enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in the state on Tuesday.

On the first day, enumeration forms were distributed by booth level officers (BLOs) at the houses of senor citizens and prominent persons. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar visited the house of veteran actor Madhu in Thiruvananthapuram and presented the enumeration form to him. Additional CEOs Sharmila C Nair and Krishnadasan P were also present. As per data compiled by the CEO’s office at 8pm on Tuesday, 2.07 lakh people were given enumeration forms in the state.

Kelkar said the actual number would be much higher once all BLOs upload the data from various booths.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened an all party meeting at 4.30pm on Wednesday to discuss the SIR implementation in state. The meet will be held online.

