King or kingmaker? SDPI seeks to hold the cards in Erattupetta

KOTTAYAM: Erattupetta municipality is the youngest of urban civic bodies in Kottayam. As the name implies, the town is located on the banks of two rivers (erattu), Vadakkanar and Thekkenar, which converge to form Meenachil river, the lifeline of the region.

Originally formed as a panchayat in 1954, Erattupetta was officially recognised as a local body only in 1962. It was upgraded to a special grade panchayat in 1973 and as a municipality in 1988. However, due to administrative differences, it was downgraded to a panchayat in 1992. Under the last UDF government, efforts were made to re-establish it as a municipality, culminating in its official declaration in 2015.

A Muslim-dominated local body, Erattupetta has been a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), with the UDF frequently governing the local body. However, the emergence of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), towards the end of the 2000s, marked a significant challenge to the IUML. The SDPI has steadily increased its presence in the council, from one seat in 2010 to four in 2015, and five in 2020.

The upcoming local-body polls assume significance for Erattupetta, as the only municipality where SDPI is eyeing power. The party plans to contest 22 of the 29 wards. Even if it doesn’t secure a majority, SDPI is expected to play a role in determining who will control the council.

“We are fully prepared and have finalised 16 candidates. The rest will be announced shortly. We are confident of securing a majority to govern the council,” said Sabeer Kuruvanal, SDPI’s Erattupetta municipal committee president.