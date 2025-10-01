18th Vembanad Fish Count sees decline in species

ALAPPUZHA: The 18th edition of Vembanad Fish Count documented 61 species this year, 58 finfish and three shellfish, marking a steep decline compared to the previous year’s tally.

The survey, organised under the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment-Community Environmental Resource Centre (ATREE-CERC), was held in the southern stretches of the Thanneermukkom bund. The initiative was financially supported by the State Wetland Authority Kerala (SWAK).

Senior programme officer at ATREE-CERC Maneeja Murali said heavy rain and siltation in the lake hampered this year’s count. “Last year, 85 species were identified, including 74 finfish and 11 shellfish. This sharp reduction is worrying,” she said in a statement. The continued decline in giant freshwater prawn population has raised further alarm. “For three consecutive years, both availability and size have been dwindling. Immediate action is necessary,” she said.

Volunteers also flagged several issues that affected fish diversity. Large stretches of the lake were clogged with water hyacinth, preventing boat access. Oil slicks were spotted near Nazarath Church in Kumarakom, while decaying organic waste was found at multiple sites.