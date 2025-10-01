All-India Tourist Permit bill to benefit private buses registered in Kerala

KOCHI: The proposed All-India Tourist Permit (AITP) Bill, which aims to curb the practice of registering buses in the north eastern states to take advantage of lower taxes there, is expected to benefit a majority of traditional private bus operators in Kerala. The bill proposes to make it mandatory for the vehicles registered in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to operate at least one trip every 45 days to or from their home state.

“The strict enforcement will make the practice of registering buses in the North East less viable. As a result, the traditional operators in Kerala who are currently at a disadvantage due to higher local taxes would be able to compete on a more equal footing. This could help them regain some of the market share lost to the ‘outside’ operators,” Dijo Kappen, transport expert and chairman of the State Public Transport Protection Committee, told TNIE.

By forcing buses to register in the state where they primarily conduct operations, the bill would ensure that a larger portion of the road tax revenue goes to the Kerala government. This increased revenue could, in turn, be used to improve road infrastructure, bus terminals, and other transport-related facilities within the state, he pointed out.

Currently, many big private bus operators register their vehicles in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to take advantage of the significantly lower road taxes there. They then operate these buses primarily in other parts of the country, including South India, without contributing proportionate tax revenue to the states.