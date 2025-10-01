Family turns abandoned grove into public space in Kerala

KOCHI: An abandoned sacred grove by the roadside posed difficulties for the residents of Mukkottil Temple Road in Tripunithura for long with antisocial elements dumping waste in the cover of darkness and reptiles posing threat with overgrowth. Not anymore!

The Arippil family, which owns the land, is now winning praises after they turned the land into a beautiful open space for the public with facilities such as colourful seating arrangements, solar light and CCTV camera — all by spending money from their own pocket.

Aptly titled ‘Edam’, the landscaped open space — enhanced with natural and architectural elements like grass, flowers, and decorative stone works, and constructed by noted architect Koshy P Koshy will be thrown open to the public at 5.30 pm on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

“There are few open spaces in the locality. Hence we thought of transforming it into a welcoming place for the local residents. We seek the support and involvement of all our neighbours in upkeeping and securing this open space.

We are respectfully dedicating this open space to the memory of our forefather K Narayana Menon -- an educationist, novelist, critic, poet, orator, journalist and publisher,” said a member of the family who doesn’t want to be named.

Post inauguration, the public can unwind at the open space from 5 am to 9 pm. The “mini park” has also been put under CCTV surveillance to ensure safety and prevent anti-social elements from dumping garbage.“The abandoned land had become a dumping yard.