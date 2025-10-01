Maldivian appoints AVIAREPS as general sales agent for south India

KOCHI: Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, has appointed AVIAREPS India as its official general sales agent (GSA) for south India, reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market and strengthening trade partnerships in a region that serves as a major gateway to the archipelagic country.

“We are greatly encouraged by the growing interest from the Indian market, which is a preferred destination for us. We plan to start operations to the cities of Bengaluru and New Delhi besides increasing the frequency of services to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” said Ibrahim Iyas, the managing director of Maldivian.

Until August 2025, the Maldives welcomed 85,306 Indian visitors, a 4.7% increase year-on-year. India now ranks sixth among source markets with a 5.7% share of total arrivals, reaffirming its strategic significance. With projections indicating a further 20% growth in 2025, Maldivian is poised to capture a larger share of the outbound segment, particularly from south India where proximity and connectivitymake the Maldives one of the most convenient international getaways.