Maldivian appoints AVIAREPS as general sales agent for south India

KOCHI: Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, has appointed AVIAREPS India as its official general sales agent (GSA) for south India, reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market and strengthening trade partnerships in a region that serves as a major gateway to the archipelagic country.
“We are greatly encouraged by the growing interest from the Indian market, which is a preferred destination for us. We plan to start operations to the cities of Bengaluru and New Delhi besides increasing the frequency of services to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” said Ibrahim Iyas, the managing director of Maldivian.
Until August 2025, the Maldives welcomed 85,306 Indian visitors, a 4.7% increase year-on-year. India now ranks sixth among source markets with a 5.7% share of total arrivals, reaffirming its strategic significance. With projections indicating a further 20% growth in 2025, Maldivian is poised to capture a larger share of the outbound segment, particularly from south India where proximity and connectivitymake the Maldives one of the most convenient international getaways.
Maldivian has been operating four weekly services (Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays) both in the Kochi-Male and the Thiruvananthapuram-Male sectors.
Maldivian also offers seamless domestic inter-island connections, the largest in the Maldives, allowing visitors to access luxury resorts, adventure hubs, cultural experiences, and wellness retreats across the archipelago. “We are proud to partner with Maldivian as their GSA in south India, one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets in the region.
India is not only a key source market for the Maldives but also one with immense potential for sustained growth. With our strong local expertise and deep trade relationships, AVIAREPS will ensure Maldivian strengthens its visibility, expands its reach, and provides Indian travellers with seamless access to the Maldives,” said Marcelo Kaiser, COO Aviation at AVIAREPS.
Maldivian currently operates a fleet of 26 aircraft, connecting 17 domestic airports and international destinations. AVIAREPS is a leading international representation, marketing company for aviation, tourism, and food and beverage brands.