‘Nokkukooli’ dispute disrupts work at Thoppumpady fishing harbour

KOCHI: A wage dispute between owners of purse seine boats involved in single-day pelagic fishing and a section of workers affiliated to the CITU has been disrupting operations at Thoppumpady fishing harbour for the past one month.

Purse Seine Boat Operators’ Association president Siby Punnoose alleged that the workers are demanding nokkukooli or gawking charges misusing the dominance of CITU which has more than 1,000 workers at the harbour. Supporting the boat owners, Kerala Swathantra Matsya Thozhilali Union president Jackson Pollayil said the workers’ demand is unjustified.

According to Siby, around 100 workers, who were initially engaged by the boat workers for mooring and cleaning of the boats and to load drinking water in the boats, are now demanding 2% of the auction amount, though they are not involved in any operations.

However, CITU leader K M Riyad said that the workers’ duty includes unloading fish from boats and that their wage has been reduced from 3% to 2% of the total catch following disputes.

The workers cannot accept any move to reduce their share further, he said.

“The only job of these workers is to help with the mooring of the boats and load water in the boats,” Siby said.

He said the catch brought by the boats are auctioned off immediately after reaching the harbour, with the workers engaged by the auctioneer unloading the fish.

“These workers are also affiliated to the CITU. Our boats go for fishing only on alternate days and the average catch per day will be around Rs 1 lakh. The operating cost of the boat — including fuel, ice, and ration — comes to around Rs 70,000 and the income is only Rs 30,000.