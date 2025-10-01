‘Unfit’ buildings in 1,157 Kerala schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government proudly showcases the various infrastructure development projects it has implemented in state-run schools, the latest figures tabled in the assembly paint a different picture.

Buildings in as many as 1,157 schools across the state have been certified as “unfit” for conducting classes by the local self-government department (LSGD). Notably, over 75% of these schools housing the unfit buildings are government schools.

In a written reply to Karungapally MLA C R Mahesh’s question in the assembly, General Education Minster V Sivankutty said the government views the situation seriously and was taking measures to address it.

“While construction of new buildings is being carried out by utilising plan funds and through KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) projects, separate funds are also being used for maintenance,” he said.

Of the 1,157 schools listed, 875 were government schools and 262 were aided. An analysis of the statewide figures shows Kollam had most schools (143) with unfit buildings followed by Alappuzha (134) and Thiruvananthapuram (120).

Notably, only 20 unaided schools had unfit buildings, exposing serious flaws in the periodic maintenance being carried out in state-funded government and aided schools. As per rules, schools need to obtain fitness certificates from the local body concerned before reopening each year.