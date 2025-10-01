‘Unfit’ buildings in 1,157 Kerala schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government proudly showcases the various infrastructure development projects it has implemented in state-run schools, the latest figures tabled in the assembly paint a different picture.
Buildings in as many as 1,157 schools across the state have been certified as “unfit” for conducting classes by the local self-government department (LSGD). Notably, over 75% of these schools housing the unfit buildings are government schools.
In a written reply to Karungapally MLA C R Mahesh’s question in the assembly, General Education Minster V Sivankutty said the government views the situation seriously and was taking measures to address it.
“While construction of new buildings is being carried out by utilising plan funds and through KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) projects, separate funds are also being used for maintenance,” he said.
Of the 1,157 schools listed, 875 were government schools and 262 were aided. An analysis of the statewide figures shows Kollam had most schools (143) with unfit buildings followed by Alappuzha (134) and Thiruvananthapuram (120).
Notably, only 20 unaided schools had unfit buildings, exposing serious flaws in the periodic maintenance being carried out in state-funded government and aided schools. As per rules, schools need to obtain fitness certificates from the local body concerned before reopening each year.
‘Technical reasons behind fitness denial to buildings’
Schools that do not have the fitness certificates are barred from functioning. The director of general education’s circular issued before the start of the current academic year had insisted on fitness certificate but the direction mostly remained on paper.
In May, a meeting convened jointly by Sivankutty and LSGD Minister M B Rajesh had decided to raze school buildings in a dilapidated state. It was also noticed that even new school buildings that came up near the dilapidated ones were denied fitness certificate owing to the danger posed by the latter. However, owing to pressure from school management committees, urgent demolition was put off in most of the cases.
A senior general education department official told TNIE that fitness of most of the buildings were denied owing to technical reasons. “Majority of these buildings had issues such as shoddy plastering of walls, issues relating to irregular flooring and inadequate space prescribed for classrooms.
Such schools were given provisional fitness on the condition that the issues will be rectified before the next academic year,” the official said. In the previous academic year, 140 schools were given provisional fitness certificates. Of these, 74 had failed to produce fitness certificate before school reopening this year.