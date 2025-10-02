CPM invites Rini Ann George to join the party at Paravur event

KOCHI: In a move loaded with political significance, the CPM has openly invited Rini Ann George — long considered close to Congress and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan — into its fold at a public function held in Paravur, Satheesan’s home turf.

The invitation came from CPM leader K J Shine at Women’s Resistance, a programme inaugurated by senior leader K K Shailaja on Wednesday to protest cyberattacks targeting women.

Shine, who herself faced a torrent of sexually explicit abuse online in recent months, urged Rini to cross over to the Left camp. “I would urge women like Rini, who is capable of thinking independently, to join us in CPM. This is my personal wish,” Shine declared, adding that Congress still clung to regressive practices akin to smarthavicharam, the discredited ritual trial of Namboothiri women accused of adultery in the early 20th century.

Rini, who has been active in social issues and seen as close to Satheesan, who once described her as “like a daughter,” recently drew attention after she publicly spoke about an unpleasant encounter with a young politician.

Though she refrained from naming the person or the organisation, her remarks triggered a major backlash online.