How a college gang from Kerala evolved into agents of change with Maatam

In 2022, a clutch of young architects took over an abandoned colonial-era building in Fort Kochi and filled it with life. There were stalls selling upcycled homeware, workshops on climate change, conversations about waste, and music drifting through crumbling walls.

For two days, the old house was transformed into a free market for ideas. That was the launch of ‘Maatam’, a collective dedicated to sustainability. It was spearheaded by a group of friends fresh out of college, with a stubborn sense of possibility.