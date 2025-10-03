Dinesh: Kerala leads nation in healthcare

KASARAGOD /KERALA: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was all praise for Kerala’s healthcare system on Thursday during the inauguration of Aster MIMS Kasaragod at Cherkala. Sharing the dais with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the minister said that Kerala leads the nation when it comes to healthcare.

“The average lifespan has increased to around 70 years now. The southern states are doing better in all human indices, and Kerala is the leader of our nation when it comes to healthcare,” said Dinesh.

He further said that he compares the facilities in his state with Kerala and Tamil Nadu the most. “When it comes to my department, I always compare Karnataka not with India, but with Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These states have progressed well in terms of providing quality healthcare. So, I always tell my people to catch up with the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments on the health facilities. This is like our benchmark,” lauded the minister.

Dinesh said the new hospital at Cherkala will be useful to the people of Kasaragod.

Built with an investment of Rs 190 crore, the 264-bed Aster MIMS Kasaragod is spread in a 2.1-lakh-sq-ft area and houses 31 medical specialties.