Going nuts! At this Kerala eatery, where coconuts still pay bills!

KANNUR: At a time when UPI and QR codes dominate even street-corner tea stalls, a small eatery in Panoor’s Poyiloor continues to thrive on barter. Here, coconuts still fetch you a meal. But what was once a quiet village tradition has now become an internet sensation, thanks to vloggers.

For decades, Sreedharan’s tea shop has run on exchange: One coconut for porota and tea, two coconuts for an upgraded meal with puzhukk (tapioca curry) or chicken curry. Farmers often pay with bananas, jackfruit, or vegetables instead of money. The system, rooted in scarcity-era practices, had long served only the locals.

Today, however, the scene looks different. Camera-wielding visitors record every detail — from porotas sizzling on the tawa to tea steaming in steel tumblers — and upload them to YouTube or Instagram, where the videos quickly go viral.“Earlier, only local labourers visited the shop.

Now, the online videos have started attracting tourists, too,” Sreedharan says, smiling as he flips dough in his dimly lit, electricity free shack. Despite the sudden fame, little has changed.