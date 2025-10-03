Three Wayanad friends on an auto ride of their dreams

KALPETTA: Road trips have always been a canvas for adventure, whether on bicycle pedalling to the Himalayas or motorcycles roaring across rugged terrain. But in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad, three childhood friends have decided to script their own quirky chapter of wanderlust: Driving all the way to Kashmir in a humble auto rickshaw.
Meet Abdul Latheef, 49, a vehicle mechanic; Yusuf P, 51, an auto driver; and, Abdul Rasheed, 49, an electrician. The trio, bound by decades of friendship, flagged off their journey on October 1 with little more than an auto rickshaw, some savings, and a determination to chase a dream they had put on hold due to the demands of daily life.
“We have never done anything adventurous in our lives. It was always about survival, fixing vehicles, ferrying passengers, and wiring homes,” Abdul Latheef told TNIE on Thursday after the team reached Shirur in Karnataka.
“Once, I took my wife to Bengaluru in our autorickshaw for my son’s school meeting. That single trip changed my perception of what this small vehicle can do. I shared that thought with my friends, and without hesitation, they said: ‘Let’s take it all the way to Kashmir.’”
The auto rickshaw they are travelling in, owned by Yusuf, is no ordinary one. Major alterations were made for the journey — with additions like a foldable tent that can easily accommodate all three, a small kitchen, and essential food supplies.
“It is not just an auto rickshaw anymore, it’s our drifting home,” smiled Rasheed as he tightened a cooking pan to the side of the vehicle. For them, this isn’t just a holiday. It is a chance to break away from the routine and rediscover life.
“We have seen people go on long rides in cars and bikes, but why should adventure be limited to those who can afford it?” said Yusuf, who has spent nearly three decades behind the auto handle. “This three-wheeler is part of our lives. It earns us our bread. And now, it is taking us to our dream destination.”
The group plans to cover 200 to 300 km a day, hoping to complete their journey within 45 days. The route will take them through multiple states, winding highways, and chilly mountain roads before they roll into Kashmir. Back home in Sultan Bathery, their trip has generated mixed reactions.
Some laugh it off as a midlife whim. Others, especially youngsters, derive inspiration. “Our children told us to be careful, but they also said, ‘You’re proving to us that nothing is impossible if we dare to dream,’” said Rasheed, his voice tinged with pride.
Their soaring spirits make up for their not-so-deep pockets. Every halt along the way is an adventure — strangers becoming friends, chai stalls turning into pit stops, and their auto rickshaw, painted bright yellow and green, catching curious stares. “This trip is about freedom,” Latheef summed up. “At 50, when most people slow down, we are starting something new.”