Three Wayanad friends on an auto ride of their dreams

KALPETTA: Road trips have always been a canvas for adventure, whether on bicycle pedalling to the Himalayas or motorcycles roaring across rugged terrain. But in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad, three childhood friends have decided to script their own quirky chapter of wanderlust: Driving all the way to Kashmir in a humble auto rickshaw.

Meet Abdul Latheef, 49, a vehicle mechanic; Yusuf P, 51, an auto driver; and, Abdul Rasheed, 49, an electrician. The trio, bound by decades of friendship, flagged off their journey on October 1 with little more than an auto rickshaw, some savings, and a determination to chase a dream they had put on hold due to the demands of daily life.

“We have never done anything adventurous in our lives. It was always about survival, fixing vehicles, ferrying passengers, and wiring homes,” Abdul Latheef told TNIE on Thursday after the team reached Shirur in Karnataka.

“Once, I took my wife to Bengaluru in our autorickshaw for my son’s school meeting. That single trip changed my perception of what this small vehicle can do. I shared that thought with my friends, and without hesitation, they said: ‘Let’s take it all the way to Kashmir.’”

The auto rickshaw they are travelling in, owned by Yusuf, is no ordinary one. Major alterations were made for the journey — with additions like a foldable tent that can easily accommodate all three, a small kitchen, and essential food supplies.

“It is not just an auto rickshaw anymore, it’s our drifting home,” smiled Rasheed as he tightened a cooking pan to the side of the vehicle. For them, this isn’t just a holiday. It is a chance to break away from the routine and rediscover life.