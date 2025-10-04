From diagnosis to determination: Dr Neena Muneer chronicles her cancer journey in upcoming book

KOZHIKODE: Her family and friends were devastated when doctors gave her just four months. But, Dr Neena Muneer fought her way back to life. Now, she is preparing to publish her personal notes from her days of illness in the form of a book.

Just like any other young professional, Neena, from Kodiyathur, in Kozhikode, was leading a busy and fulfilling life. After completing her studies, she started a clinic in Ernakulam and was enjoying her career and social life. It was during this phase, quite unexpectedly, that she discovered the shocking truth: She was suffering from cancer.

From that moment, her life changed entirely. What began as a painful struggle against the disease slowly transformed into a journey of reflection, strength, and writing. Neena says that she was never someone who wrote or even thought of writing earlier. “Like everyone else, my life was about work, selfies, and social media. But when I was confined to the hospital bed, I started writing to overcome loneliness. Those notes eventually became the manuscript for this book,” the 35-year-old recalls.

The journey was not Neena’s alone. When doctors told the family that Neena had only four months left, her world seemed to collapse in an instant. The most heartbreaking moment came when Neena had to cut off her hair, something she cherished deeply. To give her daughter courage, her mother, Sophia, a retired schoolteacher, shaved her head first. “As a mother, I felt I had to stand by her. When her hair had to be removed, I shaved mine, too, so she wouldn’t feel alone. That was my way of giving her strength,” Sophia recalls, her voice filled with emotion.