Jamaat’s drive on Maududi proof Satheesan is wrong: CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said the decision of Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, to propagate ideologies of Abdul A’la Maududi, who propagated theocratic nationalism and Sheikh Qaradawi, who is seen as close to Muslim Brotherhood, proves V D Satheesan’s claims are not true.

“When there was criticism against Congress- UDF for aligning openly with Jamaat-e- Islami, Satheesan justified the relations with religious extremists and claimed that they had moved away from theocratic nationalism. Now their false propaganda has been revealed. With the programme in Malappuram, Jamaat has started its campaign to propagate both Maududi’s and Qaradawi’s ideology in Kerala. This is a political idea based on Islamic nationalism,” Govindan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CPM state secretary said both RSS and Jamaat are the two sides of the same coin.

“In this situation efforts should be made to strengthen the campaign against these forces among the people belonging to both majority and minority communities,” Govindan said.