IUML defies UDF decision, goes ahead with Vikasana Sadas

MALAPPURAM: In a development that could seriously put a question mark on the relevance of the UDF, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Malappuram unit is going ahead with the ‘Vikasana Sadas’, a programme meant to celebrate the achievements of the local bodies over the past five years.

The UDF had decided not to cooperate with the state-wide event, saying it is a public relations exercise of the government, but the IUML local bodies in Malappuram have decided to go ahead with Sadas. They say that it is an opportunity for the UDF local bodies to showcase the development works they carried out in their respective local bodies.

The turning point came on Saturday when the Mangalam grama panchayat, led by Muslim League, organised the government’s development review meet, meticulously following every clause of the official circular. The panchayat went a step further by publishing a detailed report of the ward-wise projects.

“The budget for the Vikasana Sadas was drawn from the panchayat’s funds. We didn’t want to miss the opportunity to highlight our achievements before the public. Reports of development works in each ward were also published,” Mangalam panchayat president C P Kunhutty told TNIE.

The state government’s directive mandates that all local bodies hold the Sadas between September 20 and October 20. In Malappuram, out of 94 panchayats and 12 municipalities, only 12 local bodies are yet to confirm their participation. The rest have either finalised or are preparing to fix the dates of the programme.

The UDF-ruled local bodies like Nirmathur have even set up welcome committees, while Tanur municipality, governed by the IUML, is all set to host the event.