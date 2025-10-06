Pushed into ‘dump’ of development, elderly couple fear for their lives

KOCHI: The relentless roar of a busy National Highway 544 is a constant companion of the residents of a small house in Chirangara, on the Thrissur-Edappally section.

For Thomas Kudiyappadan and his wife Thressiama, the cacophony of development has a ring of horror to it. Having entered the “sunset years” of their lives, the couple have seen their tranquil existence abruptly shattered, not by age, but by the construction of an underpass and its allied structures.

Their house, at the foot of the highway, was once a quiet and cosy residence. Then came the underpass. Almost overnight, they found themselves engulfed by mounds of earth and the terrifying realisation struck: they were trapped. Their home had been completely cut off from the outside world.

Nine-month ordeal

For a painful nine months, the couple ran from pillar to post for access to the underpass. All this while, they literally used ropes to climb the steep face of earth to reach the road stretch. Finally, the contractor, PST Engineering Constructions, offered a grudging solution: a narrow, steep access path leading up to the road.

It was a makeshift construction of compacted earth and a hasty pour of raw concrete, resulting in a flight of steps so daunting that for the aged couple has become a precarious climb just to leave their home.

“We live alone after we married off our daughter. It’s very difficult to negotiate the steep staircase. But this we manage somehow...,” 68-year old Thomas sighs. The difficult climb pales in comparison to the dread that befalls them when rain clouds gather in the horizon.