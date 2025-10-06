Union govt gives nod to fund Kerala College Sports League on pilot basis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a major milestone in the state’s sports sector, the Union government has decided to fund the Kerala College Sports League from the next edition. The state sports department’s proposal seeking financial assistance has been approved by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, officials confirmed. The Kerala College Sports League has been incorporated under the Khelo India scheme, through which Rs 32 lakh will be provided on a pilot basis.

The state had sought a total of Rs 5.39 crore from the ministry for the conduct of competitions in five disciplines -- football, basketball, cricket, volleyball, and badminton -- as part of the multi-sport league. The sports department has received information that they will receive Rs 32 lakh for the organisation of one league-format event, based on the success of which further funding discussions will be initiated. The ministry will also explore the possibility of extending similar measures to other parts of the country, sources said.

“This achievement is the result of the collective efforts of many stakeholders and our dedicated team, who worked tirelessly to shape this concept,” said Sports Director Vishnuraj P.

The idea of organising a sports league took shape during the International Sports Summit Kerala held last year, he added.

“Currently, sports competitions for college students follow a knockout format because of a paucity of funds,” said Additional Sports Director Pradeep C S.

“However, this provides them only a do-or-die opportunity -- one failure, and you are out of the tournament. But organising these competitions in a league format serves to develop a new sports culture,” Pradeep added.