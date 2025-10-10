Study finds emotional support as crucial as treatment in cancer recovery

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A pioneering study on cancer patients has found that recovery from cancer is not just about medical treatment but also the social support that plays a crucial role in improving outcomes, as nearly half of the patients experience severe emotional distress and social isolation.

The research, led by Dr Boban Thomas, Senior Medical Oncologist at Caritas Hospital, Kottayam, reveals that 49.82% of cancer patients undergoing treatment suffer significant emotional strain, with many feeling socially isolated.

The study underscores that strong family and community support, along with psychological resilience, can substantially improve patients' emotional well-being and adherence to treatment.

“Cancer is not merely a physical illness; it reshapes how patients see themselves and their place in society,” said Dr Thomas. “Our findings show that resilience, empathy, and a supportive environment are as vital to healing as chemotherapy or radiation.”

The findings will be presented at the prestigious European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) International Congress in Berlin from October 17.

The study, conducted in collaboration with Vinaya Boban, a Master of Social Work professional, led to the development of the Cancer Journey Emotional Well-being Scale (CJEWS), a culturally adapted tool that measures the emotional health of cancer patients in India.