Suspension of MLAs a political conspiracy, alleges Satheesan

PATHANAMTHITTA: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday lashed out at the LDF government over the suspension of three UDF MLAs from the assembly, terming it a “blatantly unjust and politically motivated decision executed through a conspiracy between the Speaker and the government.”

Addressing reporters here, Satheesan said MLAs Roji M John, M Vincent and Saneesh Kumar Joseph were suspended after the House was guillotined. “They committed no offence, nor did they indulge in violence like CPI(M) members have done in the past. They neither attacked the Speaker nor attempted to storm the Speaker’s dais,” he said.

Accusing the Speaker of provoking the Opposition, he said, “For the first time in the history of the Kerala Assembly, a Speaker ordered the snatching and tearing of an Opposition banner.