K R Narayanan’s bust at Raj Bhavan to be unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu will unveil the bust of former president K R Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan premises on October 23. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, his predecessor and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be present on the occasion.

The 4.5-feet long bust was built after former president Ram Nath Kovind wrote to the then Kerala Governor Khan in 2024 suggesting that Narayanan should be honoured in a befitting manner in the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Sculptor Sijo Idukki was entrusted with the construction under the supervision of former Fine Arts College principal K Narayanan Kutty.

As per plan, Murmu will arrive in the state on October 22 and will stay at the Raj Bhavan after visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.