Kerala CM Pinarayi launches declaration of children's online safety

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched the Declaration on Online Safety of Children along with two major cyber initiatives aimed at strengthening child protection and digital security capacities. The announcements were made at the valedictory session of cOcOn 2025, the international cybersecurity conference organised by the Kerala Police, which concluded in Kochi on Saturday.
In his address, the Chief Minister said ensuring cyber security has become critical to national security, economic stability, and citizen welfare, stressing that protecting cyberspace is now indispensable to safeguarding people’s lives and the nation’s sovereignty.
He noted that cOcOn has, over the years, evolved into one of India’s foremost platforms for cyber awareness, policy innovation, and knowledge sharing, establishing Kerala as the national hub of cyber governance and a major contributor to India’s digital security framework.
“From health and transportation to citizen services, cyber security now underpins all essential systems that sustain life and governance,” he said.
Highlighting Kerala’s position in the global discourse on Artificial Intelligence, digital forensics, and public-sector cyber resilience, the Chief Minister said the 2025 edition of the conference would further strengthen Kerala’s leadership in child protection technologies and cyber capacity-building initiatives.
Over 20 countries participated in this year’s event, enhancing Kerala’s international visibility. Training sessions were organised on Windows kernel exploitation, multi-cloud security, and red team operations to strengthen the investigative and technical capabilities of police and intelligence officers.
A new innovation zone, the Radio-Controlled (RC) Engineering Village, was introduced this year. Dedicated to radio frequency drones and telemetry-based engineering applications, the RC Village will promote innovation and skill development among engineering students in areas related to drone and counter-drone technologies linked to national security.
Pinarayi stressed the need for electronic governance systems to prepare for growing cyber threats as public services become increasingly digital. He said cOcOn serves as a platform to discuss, educate, and raise awareness about emerging cybercrimes—especially those targeting women and children. The conference also fosters collaboration among government bodies, law enforcement, academia, and industry leaders to build a safer digital ecosystem.
Observing that children and youth face constant threats online, he called for stronger education and awareness programmes for children and parents on safe social media use. Kerala’s unique projects, such as Cyberdome, Drone Forensic Lab, and the Countering Child Sexual Exploitation Cell, have gained global recognition, he added.
Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who presided over the function, said Kerala aims to become a global hub for cybersecurity by integrating human intelligence with artificial intelligence to build a secure digital future. “Cyber security is no longer just a policing issue—it is an economic and industrial necessity,” he said.