Kerala CM Pinarayi launches declaration of children's online safety

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched the Declaration on Online Safety of Children along with two major cyber initiatives aimed at strengthening child protection and digital security capacities. The announcements were made at the valedictory session of cOcOn 2025, the international cybersecurity conference organised by the Kerala Police, which concluded in Kochi on Saturday.

In his address, the Chief Minister said ensuring cyber security has become critical to national security, economic stability, and citizen welfare, stressing that protecting cyberspace is now indispensable to safeguarding people’s lives and the nation’s sovereignty.

He noted that cOcOn has, over the years, evolved into one of India’s foremost platforms for cyber awareness, policy innovation, and knowledge sharing, establishing Kerala as the national hub of cyber governance and a major contributor to India’s digital security framework.

“From health and transportation to citizen services, cyber security now underpins all essential systems that sustain life and governance,” he said.