Emergency? ‘Red Brigade’ is at your service

KOCHI: In what could be one of the largest mobilisations for emergency response, the CPM-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is training its cadre as effective first-line responders. By December, CITU plans to deploy 5,000 fully trained volunteers in the state, equipped with comprehensive life-saving skills including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

In the next phase, the union aims to train a staggering 48,000 headload workers across the state, creating a massive, organised volunteer force skilled and ready to serve as crucial first responders during road accidents and other disasters.

“In the initial phase, 1,000 headload workers have received training in first aid, handling road accident victims, giving CPR for heart attacks, and handling fire accidents. The volunteers, named Red Brigade, will be able to reduce serious injuries, save lives and assets when they are fully deployed,” CITU’s K M Ashraf, who is also the Ernakulam district general secretary of the Headload Workers’ Union, told TNIE.

Ashraf pointed out that the headload workers, who have their work-related pools (basic units) in almost all major junctions, are the first to respond during road traffic accidents and other mishaps.

“When handling road accident victims, careless handling can complicate the injury and often lead to long-term complications. For example, an accident victim who has an injury to his spine needs to be immobilised and strapped before being taken to the hospital. Raising him and taking him in autorickshaws and other vehicles in poor conditions can often lead to the patient becoming paralysed for life. First-line responders who are trained in handling accident victims can make a lot of difference in the outcomes,” said Dr Haneesh M M, ENT surgeon at the Government Taluk Hospital, Palluruthy, in Kochi