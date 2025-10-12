Summons to CM’s son: Congress alleges CPM-BJP nexus behind ED inaction

ALAPPUZHA/THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Set to cash in on the recent revelation that the ED had issued summons to Pinarayi’s son Vivek Kiran in 2023, the Congress mounted an attack on the Left. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the disappearance of the Enforcement Directorate summons to the chief minister’s son in the Life Mission case underscores an ‘unholy nexus’ between the CPM and the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Haripad on Saturday, Chennithala said, “We all know what happens when someone ignores an ED summons. “In this case, no further action was taken, even after the CM’s son failed to appear. This privilege clearly indicates the chemistry between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He added that frequent meetings between the CM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah raise serious questions. “This unholy alliance between CPM and BJP is something we have been pointing out for years,” he said. “Large-scale corruption had taken place in the Life Mission project, including money laundering. The ED summons itself revealed the involvement of the CM’s son. After the arrest of M Sivasankar, the entire case was buried. Everything was sorted out between CPM and BJP. This is the biggest political adjustment Kerala has ever seen,” Chennithala alleged.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded that CM Pinarayi Vijayan should reveal why ED had issued summons to his son. The ED should also clarify why it did not take further action.”