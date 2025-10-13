Aroor Olor mango sets sight on sweet GI tag; work on, says minister

KOZHIKODE: The fragrant, sweet and century-old Aroor Olor mango is on track to receive the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, with the government’s confirmation sparking optimism among farmers in Kozhikode’s Purameri region.
Responding to a submission by Kuttiady MLA K P Kunhammad Kutty in the assembly recently, Agriculture Minister P Prasad confirmed that the necessary groundwork for the same had been done, with the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) having finalised its crucial study on Aroor mango’s unique characteristics.
As per the minister, the KAU study on the Aroor Olor mango, a variety cherished for its sweetness and cultivation history spanning a hundred years, is reaching the final stage. The minister emphasised the economic benefits the GI status would unlock. “This GI tag is not just a label, but a passport for Aroor’s mangoes to the global market. We are committed to ensuring that our farmers receive fair value for their quality produce,” he said.
The Olor variety’s history traces back to approximately a century when pioneers like the late Edakkatt Krishnan Vaidyar and his friend Padinjarakkandi Kelappan Nair planted the saplings, allowing cultivation to flourish across Aroor. To manage the upcoming certification and export process, Kunhammad Kutty announced that Purameri panchayat is spearheading the formation of a dedicated society comprising Olor mango farmers.
Sudeep Edakkatat, a long-time local cultivator and president of the newly-formed Aroor Olor Manga Ulpadaka Sangam, Purameri, welcomed the government’s plan and formation of the welfare society, noting its protective aspect. “We have been cultivating this unique mango for generations, often struggling against market price fluctuations and imitation products,” he said. “The GI tag, combined with the promised assistance from the welfare society, will finally protect our heritage and give us the tools we need to compete and thrive,” he said.
The government’s plan includes providing expert training to farmers on maintaining quality standards and exploring collaborations with business consortiums to boost the marketing and export of value-added mango and coconut products from the region.