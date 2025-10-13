Aroor Olor mango sets sight on sweet GI tag; work on, says minister

KOZHIKODE: The fragrant, sweet and century-old Aroor Olor mango is on track to receive the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, with the government’s confirmation sparking optimism among farmers in Kozhikode’s Purameri region.

Responding to a submission by Kuttiady MLA K P Kunhammad Kutty in the assembly recently, Agriculture Minister P Prasad confirmed that the necessary groundwork for the same had been done, with the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) having finalised its crucial study on Aroor mango’s unique characteristics.

As per the minister, the KAU study on the Aroor Olor mango, a variety cherished for its sweetness and cultivation history spanning a hundred years, is reaching the final stage. The minister emphasised the economic benefits the GI status would unlock. “This GI tag is not just a label, but a passport for Aroor’s mangoes to the global market. We are committed to ensuring that our farmers receive fair value for their quality produce,” he said.