Cops foil child marriage bid, book fiance and relatives

MALAPPURAM: The police on Saturday foiled a child marriage attempt at Marakkara in Malappuram’s Kadampuzha and booked the minor girl’s fiance and their relatives under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

As per the police, the engagement of the girl, 14, to the 22-year-old youth was held on Saturday. A member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had visited the family the day before and advised them against proceeding with the function, but the families paid no heed.

Alerted by a neighbour, a police team led by Kadampuzha Inspector V K Sreejesh reached the venue and intervened. “We were informed about the event by a neighbour. When we reached the spot, the family defended themselves, saying it was only an engagement and that the marriage would take place after the girl turns 18. We were not convinced by their explanation and registered a case against everyone involved,” said Sreejesh.