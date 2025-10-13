INCOIS issues swell wave alert for Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a coastal alert for Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, warning of potential high waves and sea erosion linked to a swell wave phenomenon. The advisory is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday night, with wave heights expected to reach between 0.8 and 1.1 meters in certain areas—raising the risk of coastal flooding and shoreline degradation.

Fishermen and residents in vulnerable coastal zones are strongly advised to remain vigilant. Authorities recommend temporary relocation for those living in areas susceptible to sea incursion. Small boats and fishing vessels should not venture out during this period, and any attempts to dock or retrieve them amid high wave activity are discouraged due to safety concerns.

INCOIS has also called for a complete halt to beachside tourism and recreational activities until the warning is lifted. All vessels should be securely moored in harbors with adequate spacing to prevent collisions, and fishing gear must be safely stored to avoid damage. Public access to beaches and any sea-bound leisure activities should be strictly avoided.