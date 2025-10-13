India’s 1st fully AC govt LP school ready for opening

Additional amenities include purified drinking water kiosks on each floor, digital display screens in every classroom, and an integrated sound system throughout the campus. The building was constructed on land purchased by the municipality, under the leadership of chairman Mujeeb Kateri and ward councillor C K Najia Shihar.

Each classroom is equipped with its own mini-library, and shoe racks have been installed for students to store footwear before entering. The municipality spent Rs 5 crore on the construction, air-conditioning, solar power system, modern furniture, perimeter wall, and interlocking. An additional Rs 50 lakh was allocated from the Asset Development Fund of MLA P Ubaidullah.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by public representatives, officials, and dignitaries. A cultural procession and an art evening are also planned as part of the event.