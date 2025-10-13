K-FON setting stage for entry into wider Indian broadband market

MALAPPURAM: KFON, Kerala's ambitious public broadband venture, is gearing up for a major leap beyond state borders. The government-owned network recently secured national Internet Service Provider-A (ISP) and National Long Distance (NLD) licences, setting the stage for its entry into the wider Indian broadband market.

With over 32,000km of fibre laid across the state, including 2,600km of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) cables linked through 110 kilovolt transmission lines, K-FON already boasts Kerala's most extensive digital infrastructure.

"We currently have 10 clients using dark fibre and 16 temporary connections for special events. Now that we have the national ISP-A and NLD licences, our next goal is to expand outside Kerala," said K-FON director Dr Santhosh Babu IAS. "The only hurdle might be meeting the turnover criteria in central tenders, so we plan to form consortiums with private firms to bridge that gap."