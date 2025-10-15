Former MLA Babu M Palissery passes away

THRISSUR: Veteran CPM leader and two-time MLA from Kunnamkulam, Babu M Palissery, died while under treatment in a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 67. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to the hospital on Monday and was under treatment in the ICU.

Born at Kadavallur in Kunnamkulam to P Raman Nair and Amminiyamma on May 13, 1958, Babu Palissery entered political career as a DYFI activist. In 1989, he was elected as a ward member in Kadavallur panchayat. He was first elected to the Assembly in 2006, when serving as CPM area secretary. In 2011, he won again beating UDF’s C P John.

A calm and approachable politician, Babu also served in key positions in various organisations and was respected by all.

CPM district secretary K V Abdhul Khader said that the demise of Babu Palissery was an irreplaceable loss not only to the party but also to the state’s political system.

The cremation will be held at 2pm on Wednesday on his house premises with full state honours.