As Kerala Edu Min castigates school over hijab row, nuns take to silence, prayers

KOCHI: On a day when Minister V Sivankutty lambasted the management of Kochi-based St Rita’s School for allegedly trying to politicise the hijab issue, the management and nuns preferred to stay silent. Sources said nuns at the school were under tremendous mental stress and were attending prayers to relieve it.

Meanwhile, P M Anas, the father of the student involved in the row, said none from the school had reached out to the family. “Nobody from the school has contacted us. There has not been any attempt at reconciliation,” he said. Anas said his daughter was suffering from fever and the doctor has advised three-day rest. “She may attend classes from next week,” he said. The student did not attend classes when the school reopened on Thursday.

Many, including residents of the locality, feel the situation should not be allowed to spiral out of control and the issue should be settled amicably. The controversy could affect the prospects of Muslim girls pursuing education across the state, said social activist M N Karassery. “The student has every right to wear a hijab. However, she had been attending classes without it for the past four months.

The parents obtained admission after agreeing to follow the school’s guidelines. This issue can affect the educational prospects of many Muslim girls. Educational institutions may deny admission to eligible Muslim girls assuming they may cause problem afterwards,” Karassery said.