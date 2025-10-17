Cochin Shipyard to launch three vessels

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard will launch three vessels, representing three emerging industries - defence shipbuilding, dredging, and offshore renewables, on Saturday. Each vessel addresses a strategic national need and illustrates India’s expanding maritime capability, from defence and port infrastructure to green energy and sustainability.

The new vessels include the sixth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) for the Indian Navy, India’s largest dredger for the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), and a Hybrid Electric Methanol-Ready Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) designed for the global offshore wind energy sector. The 78-m-long ASW Shallow Water Craft, to be commissioned as INS Magdala, reflects India’s defence manufacturing self-reliance. Built for Indian Navy under a contract for eight vessels signed in April 2019, the sixth ASW SWC will be launched at CSL’s Kochi Yard.

The 12,000 cubic metre Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger, built for Dredging Corporation of India, is India’s largest ever dredger and is amongst the biggest in Asia. Developed in collaboration with world leader Royal IHC, Netherlands, the DCI Dredge Godavari, will become India’s largest and most sophisticated dredger to date.

The CSOV has been developed in association with globally reputed Kongsberg Maritime, Norway. The 93-m vessel marks a significant advancement in India’s capability to build complex, next-generation offshore support vessels.