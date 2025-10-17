Kerala: 74-year-old woman rescued after two days trapped in well

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 74-year-old woman had a miraculous escape after being trapped in a well near her home at Kanjiramala Pallithathil, for two days. Leelamma was found in a mud-filled well about 100 metres from her house, in a nearby rubber plantation. Fire and rescue personnel from Punalur Fire Station pulled her out around 7 pm on Wednesday and rushed her to Punalur Taluk Hospital. After receiving first aid, she was shifted to a private hospital in Kollam for further treatment.

She had recently returned home from her daughter’s residence in Kundara by train. When her daughter was unable to contact her, a search was launched.

Meanwhile, police recovered a note in which Leelamma reportedly expressed that she did not want to be a burden on her children. A case has been registered, and an investigation has begun. The woman, however, has stated that she accidentally fell into the well.