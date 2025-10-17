Kerala HC grants permission for VVIP convoy, directs strict crowd control for President’s Sabarimala visit

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the police to take utmost care to ensure that comprehensive and effective crowd control measures are implemented well in advance of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Sabarimala.

The court issued the directive while allowing VVIP convoy movement for the President’s visit to Sabarimala on October 22, 2025, subject to strict compliance with the Union Home Ministry’s Blue Book security guidelines.

A report submitted by the Special Commissioner informed the court about a letter from the District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, which stated that, in view of the President’s visit, arrangements in accordance with the Blue Book Protocol for VVIP security are required to be made.

Elaborate security and logistical measures must be ensured to facilitate the movement of the VVIP convoy to Sannidhanam via the Swami Ayyappan Road and the traditional trekking route (contingency route), both on the date of arrival, October 22, and during the security rehearsal commencing on October 16.

The report further noted that five four-wheel-drive vehicles belonging to the Kerala Police have been identified for use in the VVIP convoy. A police ambulance will accompany the motorcade as part of the prescribed security and emergency response protocol.

Considering the report, the court granted permission for the VVIP convoy movement, clarifying that such permission is accorded solely in view of, and subject to, the guidelines contained in the Blue Book.