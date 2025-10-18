2025 local body polls: Reserved wards finalised in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam corporations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has announced the list of reserved wards for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam Corporations. The reserved wards were assigned on Friday through a draw of lots.

As per rules, 50% of the seats in both urban civic bodies have been reserved for women, including SC women. Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, 51 have been reserved for women, of which five have been earmarked for SC women. Another four wards have been reserved for the SC category.

The wards reserved for SC women are: Kattayikonam (4), Pangappara (10), Attukal (73), Alathara (96) and Kulathoor (99). The following have been earmarked as SC wards: Kacahani (19), Peroorkada (24), Aranoor (51), and Cheruvaikal (95).

The women reservation wards (general) are: Chanthavila (3), Chenkottukonam (7), Chempazhanthy (8), Karyavattom (9), Sreekariyam (11), Ambalamukku (15), Kudappanakunnu (16), Nettayam (18), Kuravankonam (26), Nalanchira (30), Edvacode (31), Medical College (33), Pattom (34), Kesvadasapuram (35), Gowreesapattom (36), Palayam (39), and Vazhuthacaud (40).

Sasthamangalam (41), Thirumala (43), Poojappura (47), Valiyasala (50), Ponnumangalam (55), Nedumcaud (59), Kaladi (60), Karumam (61), Punchakkari (62), Venganoor (64), Harbour (67), Vellar (68), Poonthura (70), Puthenpally (71), and Ambalathara (72).

Kalippankulam (74), Beemapally (76), Valiyathura (77), Vallakkadavu (78), Sreevaraham (79), Manacaud (80), Perunthanni (83), Sreekanteswaram (84), Vettucaud (90), Karikkakam (91), Kadakampally (92), Anamugham (93), Akkulam (94), and Pallithura (101).