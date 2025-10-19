League wary of CPM gaining political advantage over row

MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership has stepped in to prevent the CPM from gaining any advantage after realising that Minister for General Education V Sivankutty is winning hearts in the community for his strong position in the hijab issue at a school in Palluruthy, Kochi.
IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty blamed the education department for mishandling the situation. The minister has personally taken a good stand, but the girl was forced to leave the school. The fact is that a girl was forced to leave the school during the LDF rule, he told a press conference.
Discounting the allegation that the IUML was late in responding to the issue, Kunhalikutty said the party waited because there was an attempt from some disruptive forces to vitiate the situation.
A photograph Sivankutty shared on Facebook where he is seen holding a hijab-clad girl close to him was an instant hit. Many Muslim activists in the social media have commented that the photo was the right political answer in the present context and criticised the IUML for its perceived silence.
MSF state general secretary C K Najaf came out strongly against the CPM and the minister, accusing them of “intellectual fascism.” He alleged that the party had previously “pushed the minority community to the streets in the name of protecting rights” and warned the Muslim community to remain vigilant.