League wary of CPM gaining political advantage over row

MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership has stepped in to prevent the CPM from gaining any advantage after realising that Minister for General Education V Sivankutty is winning hearts in the community for his strong position in the hijab issue at a school in Palluruthy, Kochi.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty blamed the education department for mishandling the situation. The minister has personally taken a good stand, but the girl was forced to leave the school. The fact is that a girl was forced to leave the school during the LDF rule, he told a press conference.

Discounting the allegation that the IUML was late in responding to the issue, Kunhalikutty said the party waited because there was an attempt from some disruptive forces to vitiate the situation.