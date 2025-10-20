Assault bid in hostel: Survivor identifies accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a tense 48 hours for the special investigation team (SIT) that tracked down Benjamin, a 35-year-old truck driver from Madurai, accused of attempting to assault a young IT professional inside her hostel room in Kazhakkoottam.

It was a long, tiring search where they verified close to 200 CCTVs in and around the IT city and collected evidence from many before finally zeroing in on him. The breakthrough came after police spotted his suspicious movements on CCTV footage, in which the accused was seen grabbing an umbrella to hide from cameras. That image set off a massive chase.

Nearly 50 cameras in the technopark area were checked to trace his route. Tracking his vehicle number, the probe team found his address and collected his phone number. Benjamin was located by tracking his mobile phone number.

Within 48 hours, with the help of Tamil Nadu police, the special team was able to nab him from Madurai, in the wee hours of Sunday. On Monday, an identification parade was carried out where the survivor identified him. Benjamin was later produced before the Attingal court, and has been remanded in judicial custody.

Police said they will soon seek his custody for further interrogation and evidence collection. Medical examinations too will be done, said police. “He had no clue he was being traced. He tried to run, but the team managed to pin him down,” said a top cop. The investigation had begun with almost no leads. There were no CCTV cameras inside the hostel and the survivor had described the assailant as a complete stranger.